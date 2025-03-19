Bengaluru: After four luxury residential Trump Tower projects, the Trump Organization is making its first foray into India’s commercial real estate market with the Trump World Center Pune, a two-tower office complex set to rise in the city’s bustling North Main Road district.

The project, co-developed by Tribeca Developers, the Trump Organization’s India partner, and local firm Kundan Spaces, will span 1.6 million square feet across 27 floors of office space. One tower will cater to smaller office buyers through strata sales, while the other will lease out larger office spaces. The development will also feature a high-end retail boulevard on the lower floors and India’s first Trump Club, a 40,000-square-foot private club.

The investment in Trump World Center Pune is pegged at ₹1,700 crore, with projected sales of ₹2,500 crore. The project is slated for completion by 2029 and is the first of several Trump-branded developments planned across India in the coming months.

A second Trump project for Pune India is already home to four residential Trump Tower projects in Pune, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The new Trump World Center will mark Trump’s second project in Pune and its first commercial development in India.

“There is a dearth of premium office buildings in India," said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, in an interview. “There is also good demand for small-sized office spaces which this project will address. The Pune project will be developed in the lines of the original Trump Tower in New York, which was a mixed-use development.”

Tribeca co-develops Trump-branded projects with local partners, while Trump Organization licenses the ‘Trump’ brand to the projects for a fee. The last Trump Tower project was launched in Gurugram, in 2018, by Tribeca, M3M Group and Trump Organization.

Trump’s India expansion “India has embraced the Trump brand with remarkable enthusiasm,” Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement. “After our successful collaboration on several iconic residential projects, we are proud to launch our first commercial development in India.”

Trump called the Pune development a "milestone", reinforcing the organization’s relationship with Tribeca and Kundan Spaces. “Trump World Center Pune will set a new standard of sophistication and excellence, reflecting the same commitment to quality that defines Trump properties worldwide,” he added.

Read this | How small town Jewar became a booming real estate market

Kundan Spaces’ managing director Ashish Jain noted that Pune is entering a new phase of commercial growth. “Trump World Center will be an integral part of this transformation,” Jain said.

“There is a lot of commercial development happening in and around North Main Road area. It has the potential to become Pune’s Bandra-Kurla Complex,” he added, referring to Mumbai’s prime business district.

Trump’s commercial debut in India comes at a time when the office market is rebounding. The sector saw record-high gross leasing of 79 million square feet in 2024, according to property consultancy Anarock Group.

“Pune’s office market is leasing more than it’s building,” said Aditi Watve, president of investment advisory and capital markets at Anarock. “Almost 80% of demand is driven by IT companies. Global capability centres are also finding the city very attractive. Managed workspace providers lease a large chunk of office space in Pune.”