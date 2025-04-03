Industry
Trump's tariffs to shake up engineering and electronic goods exports
Summary
- The imposition of reciprocal tariff on India’s exports to the US will likely have a large negative impact on the profitability and possibly volumes of sectors and companies with a meaningful portion of their revenues from the US market, experts said
New Delhi: The reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump will disrupt Indian exports in key sectors like engineering and electronic goods, potentially reshaping supply chains and cutting export revenue as businesses brace for the impact.
