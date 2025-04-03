Trump's tariffs to shake up engineering and electronic goods exports

"Some of the critical export sectors to the US, like textiles, electronics, gems and jewellery will feel the pinch of reciprocal tariffs. However, the point to note is that countries competing with us in the export market for some of these items, like Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, and Cambodia have been hit by even higher tariffs, hence for India, the adverse impact on exports could be relatively lower," said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings.