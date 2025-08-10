Trump’s tariffs won’t solve US chip-making dilemma
Asa Fitch , Dan Gallagher , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The proposed semiconductor tariffs—and exemptions—don’t line up with their supposed purpose.
US President Donald Trump’s chip-tariff regime could disrupt the global electronics trade and send prices of all kinds of goods higher. One thing it appears unlikely to do: bring advanced chip-making roaring back in the U.S.
