Trump’s win threatens US clean-energy boom
Amrith Ramkumar , Scott Patterson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Nov 2024, 08:00 PM IST
SummaryThe president-elect wants to boost fossil fuels and dial back green subsidies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump’s victory puts a skeptic of global warming back in the White House, triggering an about-face on climate policy that threatens to derail billions of dollars in clean-energy investment and slow a reduction in the nation’s emissions.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less