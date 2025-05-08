TB is rising among the middle class. Here’s how India plans to eliminate it
Neha Bhatt 10 min read 08 May 2025, 07:51 PM IST
SummaryAccording to WHO, India accounted for the highest share of global tuberculosis cases in 2023—26%. However, the country has a goal to eliminate the infectious disease by 2025. We narrate the story of some hard-won gains and the lingering gaps.
Gurugram: In Haryana’s Mewat district, the familiar ‘chai pe charcha’ has a new avatar, wrapped in a public health message—‘TB pe charcha’. Leading these conversations is 24-year-old Ashok Kumar, a mobile technician who is a tuberculosis (TB) survivor turned advocate.
