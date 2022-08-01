Turkey received record number of Indian travellers in June

Turkey received record number of Indian travellers in June1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
India has been one of the top source markets for visitor arrivals into Turkey and the peak travelling season has also favoured the numbers immensely
With Turkey relaxing all covid-related travel restrictions for Indian visitors, the country hosted a record high number of travellers from India in June at over 27,300, its tourism board said in a statement.
The country also made it easy for anyone to access their visa if they had a valid US or UK visa.
With the demand for international travel picking up, this sudden boost in its tourism from the Indian sector can be attributed to several factors such as the country’s destinations, history, architecture along with the ease of procuring visas for personal and leisure travel. Moreover, with carriers like its Turkish Airlines and InterGlobe’s Indigo airlines resuming direct flights to the country, travelling to the country has become more convenient for Indians, it added.
India has been one of the top source markets for visitor arrivals into Turkey and the current peak travelling season has also favoured the numbers immensely. Given that May and October are the most preferred months for Indian tourists to visit Turkiye, the all-time high volume of travellers witnessed in June not only comes as a surprise for its tourism market, but also indicates that more record-breaking numbers will follow in the coming months.
The country expects to welcome an even higher number of international travellers from the world over, all through 2022. The country said its tourism reached close to $25 billion in revenues last year, recording a 103% growth since the covid-19 pandemic, and is set to create a new record in 2022, it said.
According to market research platform Statista, outbound travel and tourism expenditure may show year-on-year growth during the next decade with the outlookpegged at $3,040 billion by 2029.