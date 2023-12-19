TV ads see new trends even as volumes drop 4% in Q2

NEW DELHI :Advertising volumes on television decreased 4% in the September quarter from a year earlier, suggesting a slight slowdown even as a few new trends emerged with the auto, finance and e-commerce sectors gaining ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The period between July and September saw significant shifts in categories, sectors, advertisers, and growth areas in television advertising, per data shared by TAM Media Research.

Advertisers from the food and beverage sector maintained top position with 21% of the ad volumes, unchanged from a year earlier, while the personal care and hygiene category gained 2 percentage points over the same quarter last year, accounting for 18% of all ad volumes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The auto sector gained ground and entered the top 10 list of advertising sectors, albeit at a much smaller 3% share, same as last year. The banking/finance/investment sector also made its debut on the top 10 list.

Overall, the top 10 sectors combined accounted for 89% of ad volume share.

The e-commerce and online shopping category registered a 76% growth from the preceding June quarter, while the milk beverages category grew 30%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser (India) remained the top advertisers in 2023, controlling 49% of ad volume share in July and September.

Britannia Industries and Nestle India joined the top 10 list, indicating growing competition. Top five of the leading 10 brands belonged to Reckitt Benckiser or Hindustan Unilever.

TAM Media Research’s TAM AdEx platform monitors about 600 TV channels and its figures are based on secondages for TV, taking into account only commercial ads and excluding promos and social ads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TAM Media is a joint venture company between AC Nielsen and Kantar Media Research/IMRB.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.