TV industry bets AI can peel ad dollars away from Big Tech
Patrick Coffee , Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Sept 2025, 06:00 pm IST
Summary
Streaming viewers may find their binge-watches filled with ads for brands that have never run on TV before.
Television commercials might soon look a lot like the ads in your Instagram and TikTok feeds: scrappy, niche and often obscure.
