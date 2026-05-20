TVS Venu’s Jana SFB bet expands financial services push

Prague acquisition

On the lending side, TVS Group's promoter entity TVS Holdings had, in February 2025, acquired 80.74% equity stake in Home Credit India from Prague-based Home Credit Group, with the remaining 19.26% being picked up by Premji Invest and other associates. The company, which offers two-wheeler loans, loans against property and personal loans, now operates as a subsidiary of TVS Group’s non-bank financial entity TVS Credit India. TVS Credit, in turn, is largely in the business of commercial and passenger vehicle, gold loans and small business loans.



“If you connect all the events that are happening, it is possible that they might think about increasing strategic holding in some of these banks and financial institutions. And meanwhile, it could lead to more cross-sell tie-ups, etc and they can sell more auto loans or other kinds of loans that help their businesses,” Systematix’s Sinha said, adding that it also benefits the financial institutions they are investing in, by way of easy capital.