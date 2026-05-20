TVS Venu’s Jana SFB bet expands financial services push

Anshika KayasthaAyaan Kartik
5 min read20 May 2026, 05:00 AM IST
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TVS Venu Group plans to acquire a 9.9% stake in Jana SFB through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase.
Summary
The $6.5 billion TVS Venu Group has been steadily expanding its financial services footprint beyond lending - particularly vehicle loans, and has made strategic investments in insurance as well as asset management.

Mumbai: The TVS Venu Group has been expanding its financial services operations across multiple segments, including insurance and asset management, and their latest plan to acquire a 10% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) marks a strategic extension into banking, giving access to the mass affluent and small-business segments.

On Monday, the Chennai-based conglomerate said it will acquire a 9.9% stake in the bank through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase. This includes acquisition of a 5.64% stake by TVS Venu for 317 crore and 4.9% by TVS Motor Company for 193 crore.

Bengaluru-based Jana SFB has over 12 million customers, and advances and deposits of over 35,000 crore each as of 31 March 2026. It largely caters to the mass-affluent segment and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The investment aligns with TVS Venu’s long-term approach to support high-quality institutions that serve India’s growing financial needs and its expanding digital financial eco-system, the company said in a statement.

Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company, was quoted as saying that the TVS Group “firmly believes” that strengthening and expansion of India's financial services is a key driver to growth. "We have been serving more than 44 million financial services customers across more than 100,000 touch points pan India, and are excited about the huge opportunity that the sector presents,” he said.

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An analyst said investing in a small finance or smaller bank makes valuation sense, as such lenders are typically cheaper. In that context, the move is akin to the Mahindra Group’s 3.45% stake in RBL Bank, which it exited in November 2025 with substantial gains.

“This looks more like a strategic investment for now,” said another analyst on the condition of anonymity, adding that the group is likely exploring such investments to support their products and their core businesses, and facilitate partnerships for some of their financing or banking needs through such deals.

Steady expansion

The $6.5-billion TVS Venu Group has been steadily expanding its financial services footprint beyond lending - particularly vehicle loans, and has made strategic investments in insurance as well as asset management. The company operates its financial services businesses through various entities, including TVS Credit Services that specialises in two-wheeler loans.

TVS Motor Company did not respond to queries on how the company is looking to expand the business to other product categories.

Shares of Jana SFB closed 2% lower at 453 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, while those of TVS Motor ended nearly unchanged at 3,282.90.

TVS is the latest in a line of automotive companies, including the Bajaj, Mahindra, Cholamandalam, and Hinduja groups, to build out their financial services verticals. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposes constraints on corporate ownership of banks due to concerns over concentration and conflict-of-interest risks, most such groups have pursued their lending ambitions through the non-banking entity route.

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“Bajaj is an example of a Group which has gone very aggressively on the retail lending side. TVS might be looking at that kind of a scenario as well, because retail lending is a big business. And it is quite a profitable business as well as a leveraged business,” Dhananjay Sinha, chief executive officer and co-head, institutional equities, Systematix Research. He added that some of the southern states are also seeing a reasonable growth in earnings and income levels at an individual level, which the Group might be looking at as an opportunity to expand their business lines.

“This is a fairly serious group and they actually think it through very, very meticulously before they venture into such businesses. This means that they are there for a long haul. It's very clear that they are kind of looking at a whole array of asset classes,” Sinha said.

The group’s earlier investments in the financial services space include setting up Galaxy Health Insurance, which it jointly promotes with the family of V. Jagannathan, the former chairman and managing director of United India Insurance and founder of Star Health & Allied Insurance. The insurer started operations in October 2024. Most recently, in April 2026, the TVS Group announced acquiring PGIM India Asset Management from US-based Prudential Financial Inc.

Prague acquisition

On the lending side, TVS Group's promoter entity TVS Holdings had, in February 2025, acquired 80.74% equity stake in Home Credit India from Prague-based Home Credit Group, with the remaining 19.26% being picked up by Premji Invest and other associates. The company, which offers two-wheeler loans, loans against property and personal loans, now operates as a subsidiary of TVS Group’s non-bank financial entity TVS Credit India. TVS Credit, in turn, is largely in the business of commercial and passenger vehicle, gold loans and small business loans.

“If you connect all the events that are happening, it is possible that they might think about increasing strategic holding in some of these banks and financial institutions. And meanwhile, it could lead to more cross-sell tie-ups, etc and they can sell more auto loans or other kinds of loans that help their businesses,” Systematix’s Sinha said, adding that it also benefits the financial institutions they are investing in, by way of easy capital.

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TVS Credit saw its book size increase by 15% year on year to 30,631 crore, supported by improved consumption sentiment and traction across all retail financing segments, KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive at TVS Motor, said during the company's Q4 (January-March 2026) earnings call on 13 May.

Analysts said TVS Credit is seeing healthy growth in its retail base, driven by a focus on diverse product categories and distribution channels.

“TVS Credit reported a healthy 15% YoY increase in profit before tax (PBT) to 3.48 billion in Q4. The loan book expanded to 306 billion, while the customer base crossed 24 million with the addition of 5.3 million new customers during the year,” analysts at brokerage SMIFS wrote in a 14 May note, adding that the subsidiary has also been focussing on diversifying and strengthening customer acquisition channels.

About the Authors

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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