Twitter vs Centre: What data shows on India’s takedown demands

Social media giant Twitter is once again at loggerheads with the Indian government. In the latest escalation, the microblogging platform moved the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, seeking legal recourse against successive orders by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to take down several tweets. Twitter said some of the takedown orders amounted to abuse of power, while the government says all social media platforms have “unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws and rules".