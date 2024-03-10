Two Canals, Two Big Problems—One Global Shipping Mess
Costas Paris , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 10 Mar 2024, 10:44 AM IST
SummaryDrought in Panama and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are delaying deliveries and pushing up costs.
More than 50 ships queued to cross the Panama Canal on a recent day—from tankers hauling propane to cargo ships packed with food. A prolonged drought has led the canal’s operator to cut the number of crossings, resulting in longer waits. The tolls that ships pay are now around eight times more expensive than normal.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less