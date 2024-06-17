Two is better than one in the Alzheimer’s market

At this point, getting two drugs with moderate benefits out into the market has other advantages for the broader field as well. As these drugs start to generate a return for the pharmaceutical industry, investors and companies will feel more confident in researching newer therapies. There are currently 19 drugs in mid- or late-stage testing, with several of them undertaking approaches that extend beyond the anti-amyloid hypothesis, HSBC analysts note. Six trials, for instance, are focused on targeting tau, another protein implicated in the condition. As the therapeutic landscape emerges, doctors and patients will shift from coping with the disease to treating it as well.