Bajaj, Hero Moto, TVS make last ditch effort to delay anti-lock braking system rules
Issues concerning the two-wheeler companies are the ability to scale up supply and the increase in costs that could follow. All eyes are now on the 11 November meeting with transport minister Gadkari
New Delhi: India’s top two-wheeler manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company, are seeking a phased rollout of the government’s proposed anti-lock braking system (ABS) mandate for all motorcycles and scooters, citing cost pressures and limited supply, according to two executives aware of the discussions.