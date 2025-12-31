Two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales smash all-time records in a year of many firsts for automakers

Mahindra at No. 2

The automobile sector saw many other firsts besides the record growth in both two-wheeler and four-wheeler registrations. Mahindra and Mahindra ended the year at number two in passenger vehicles for the first time in at least 10 years, from when Vahan registration data is available for each company. In doing so, it eclipsed the Indian arm of Korean carmaker Hyundai, which has often come in second over the past few years. This year, Hyundai India was relegated to third place.