New Delhi: India’s top manufacturers of scooters, motorcycles and cars are set to close the year on a record high, with two-wheeler retail registrations crossing 20 million and four-wheeler registrations crossing 4.3 million for the first time.
Two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales smash all-time records in a year of many firsts for automakers
SummaryAccording to Vahan data, two-wheeler registrations grew 7% to a record 20.2 million units in 2025, while passenger vehicle registrations grew 9% to 4.38 million units, also a record.
New Delhi: India’s top manufacturers of scooters, motorcycles and cars are set to close the year on a record high, with two-wheeler retail registrations crossing 20 million and four-wheeler registrations crossing 4.3 million for the first time.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More