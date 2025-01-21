Can two-wheelers stay on the pedal in 2025?
SummaryIn calendar 2024, two-wheeler sales finally overhauled its pre-pandemic sales. Can it keep up the momentum in 2025?
At first glance, a 54% month-on-month drop in sales is alarming in a sector targeting individual consumers. But, seen in totality, marked drop-offs in December are par for the course for the Indian two-wheeler sector. November tends to be the sector’s best month. Sales spike because of the festive season, and then it is about a reversion to the mean. This time around, November was exceptional, giving the sector reasons to feel good—but also some to be circumspect about for 2025.