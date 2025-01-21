Can two-wheelers stay on the pedal in 2025?

November 2024 was the best month for two-wheelers in the six-year period between 2019 and 2024. About 2.62 million two-wheelers were registered, which was 16% higher than the next-best month, in November 2023. That spike is partly the reason why the November to December drop off, which was 36-39% in 2022 and 2023, rose to 54% in 2024—the highest in the last six years. Each of the top 10 two-wheeler companies in the last saw a drop off in December, ranging from 19% (Ather) to 64% (Hero MotoCorp). Will the sector see a usual reversion to mean and build on its 2024 gains?