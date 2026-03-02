UAE's booming property market in shock after attacks

Long-term view

“Investors focused on Dubai may slow-pace any immediate plays in the city's real estate market for a brief time to assess the larger picture. There may be a temporary shift in perception. That said, the UAE's quick steps and strong safety measures show a strong commitment to stability,” said Morgan Owen, managing director - Middle East & North Africa at property advisory Anarock Group.

“While Dubai's real estate sector may also see short-term risk perceptions, its robust fundamentals remain intact and will continue to draw investments in the future,” Owen said.

Gulam Zia, executive director at property advisory Knight Frank India, said that Dubai's real estate market has seen a spurt over the last 7-8 years, driven by the overall stability it offers.

“Indians have been actively buying real estate in Dubai, most of it in the premium apartment space. The luxury market, comprising villas and row houses, has been on a roll, and we have seen global investors from UK, Russia buying high-end properties in Dubai. Given how effectively UAE responds to any disaster or crisis, it would not be a surprise if things are back to normal soon,” Zia added.