The retaliatory attacks on Saturday have left property developers in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) booming real estate market, including Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), in shock, as the West Asian conflict escalated.
Dubai, UAE's crown jewel and a real estate investor's safe haven, will face near-term impacts across property sales and transactions, investments, and construction.
Dubai's property market has been on a roll, with sales and residential prices surging amid strong global investor demand. In 2025, the UAE led with a net gain of 9,800 millionaires, reinforcing its appeal through low taxes, luxurious living, and economic openness.
A number of Indian developers, including Mumbai's Sunteck Realty and Chennai's Casagrand, entered the Dubai property market post-pandemic, taking advantage of the opportunity amid a real estate bull run and high investor activity. Pune-based Mantra Group launched a branded residences project on Al Marjan Island, RAK, in 2025, in partnership with luxury jewellery and watch brand Jacob & Co. Around 90% of the project is sold, with the bulk to UK investors, including those of Indian origin.
UAE's booming property market in shock after attacks
