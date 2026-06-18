Mint Explainer | Could New York’s gig worker crackdown ripple into India?

Two major global ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have sued New York City over a law that restricts how such platforms can deactivate drivers. The companies argue it will make it harder to remove unsafe drivers, risking their credibility.
Mint unpacks why this battle matters beyond New York, how it could shape the next phase of gig-worker regulation globally, and whether India may eventually move towards similar protections for drivers and delivery workers.
What is the new law?
New York City's new law—Local Law 52 of 2026—gives ride-hailing drivers greater protection against what regulators consider wrongful deactivations. The law prevents platforms such as Uber and Lyft from removing drivers unless there is ‘just cause’ or a bona fide economic reason, while still allowing immediate deactivation in cases involving fraud, violence, sexual misconduct, discrimination, or account sharing.