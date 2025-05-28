Uber, Rapido eye Goa entry as draft guidelines set stage for ride-hailing platforms
SummaryThe draft guidelines lay out a formal regulatory framework for app-based taxi and bike taxi operators like Ola, Uber and Rapido. Increased competition and improved mobility options could enhance the travel experience in this tourist hotspot.
Ride-hailing platforms are preparing to enter Goa, a market they have long coveted but struggled to gain access due to resistance from local taxi unions. Now, the state's newly released Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, could finally change that.
