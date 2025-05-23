Mint Primer | Tip us first: Why new Uber push faces government ire
SummaryCCPA sent a notice to Uber after a directive from food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, who called the practice unethical and exploitative, raising concerns about consumer rights.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has raised concerns about Uber’s ‘advance tip’ option. But Uber’s not alone in this. What exactly is an advance tip? Is it unethical? And why has it drawn regulatory scrutiny? Mint breaks it down.
