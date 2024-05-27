Industry
Uber-luxe homes are coming, from Prestige, DLF and Raheja
Madhurima Nandy 4 min read 27 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- The new super luxury projects, priced at upwards of ₹10-15 crore, offer much larger homes and exclusivity, aimed at the ultra-rich.
Bengaluru: Buoyed by hot sales of homes priced ₹2-4 crore, top real estate developers are now laying the next big foundation: super luxury homes priced upwards of ₹10-15 crore.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less