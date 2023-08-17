comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 15:56:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.05 0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.75 -0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.55 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.1 1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.85 -2.04%
Business News/ Industry / UIDAI mulls appointment of Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman: Report
Back

The Unique Identification Authority of India may soon appoint banking veteran Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman of the board. Meanwhile Nilesh Shah - the MD of Kotak Asset Management Company - and Professor Mausam of IIT Delhi may be appointed as a part-time members. The developments come mere weeks after senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal took over as the UIDAI CEO.

OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App