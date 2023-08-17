Hello User
Business News/ Industry / UIDAI mulls appointment of Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman: Report
UIDAI mulls appointment of Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman: Report

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:25 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The Unique Identification Authority of India may appoint Neelkanth Mishra as Chairman, Nilesh Shah and Professor Mausam as part-time members.

The Unique Identification Authority of India may soon appoint banking veteran Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman of the board. Meanwhile Nilesh Shah - the MD of Kotak Asset Management Company - and Professor Mausam of IIT Delhi may be appointed as a part-time members. The developments come mere weeks after senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal took over as the UIDAI CEO.

The three key appointments were reported by CNBC TV-18 citing sources and are yet to be officially announced.

More to come…

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:25 PM IST
