UIDAI mulls appointment of Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman: Report

The Unique Identification Authority of India may soon appoint banking veteran Neelkanth Mishra as part time Chairman of the board. Meanwhile Nilesh Shah - the MD of Kotak Asset Management Company - and Professor Mausam of IIT Delhi may be appointed as a part-time members. The developments come mere weeks after senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal took over as the UIDAI CEO.
The three key appointments were reported by CNBC TV-18 citing sources and are yet to be officially announced.
