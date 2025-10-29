Mint Explainer | What the UK’s new emissions scandal means for India’s fuel-efficiency push
A landmark UK lawsuit over emissions cheating is exposing the tension between corporate secrecy and regulatory transparency—just as India prepares to tighten its own fuel-efficiency regime.
As India moves to tighten its vehicle fuel-efficiency rules, a courtroom battle in the UK offers a cautionary tale. Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Renault, Nissan and Stellantis brands Peugeot and Citroën are facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly using “defeat devices"—software that detects regulatory tests and temporarily suppresses emissions. The charges echo the 2015 Volkswagen “Dieselgate" scandal, when the German giant admitted to rigging diesel engines to cheat pollution tests.