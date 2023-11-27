Union Budget 2024: Doctors, health experts urge Centre to raise excise duty on tobacco
Doctors, economists, and public health organizations have urged the government to raise the excise duty on all tobacco products in the Union Budget 2024–25 in order to raise additional funds. It is believed that raising the excise tax is one of the most cost-effective public policy tools available to regulate tobacco consumption.