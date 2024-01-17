Union Budget 2024: How Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can streamline IPO processes
Strategic budget allocation is crucial for streamlining IPO processes and boosting investor confidence in startup exits, according to industry experts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. Industry experts believe that strategic budget allocation plays a crucial role in streamlining an initial public offering (IPO) process and boosting investor confidence in startup exits.