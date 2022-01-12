Bengaluru: Unsold housing inventory across the top seven cities plunged to 32 months by 2021-end, compared to a 55-month overhang in 2020-end, according to data by Anarock Property Consultants. The fall in inventory overhang came on the backdrop of the residential property market witnessing sales rebound in 2021, to more than 90% of the pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Inventory measured in months indicates the number of months it will take for the current unsold housing stock on the market to sell at the current absorption rate. An inventory overhang of 18-24 months is considered relatively healthy at any given period.

"Among the top 7 cities, National Capital Region (NCR) remained the frontrunner in reducing overall inventory overhang in the last one year – from 89 months in 2020 to 49 months in 2021. It is close to reaching the pre-pandemic levels of 45 months in 2019-end," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

"In 2021, the top 7 cities recorded sales of around 2.36 lakh units. Housing sales in the 4th quarter (October-December) broke all records of the last 28 quarters and breached the 90,000 units mark. Factors like positive homebuyer sentiment, all-time low home loan rates, and anticipation of imminent price hikes helped housing sales touch a new high, bringing down overall residential inventory overhang across the top cities," said Puri.

Factoring in the current housing sales momentum and guarded new supply across cities, the overall inventory overhang may reduce further in the coming quarters - if a high-impact third covid-19 wave does not break the pace.

So far, the impact is minimal, with fewer hospitalizations and a reduced mandatory quarantine period of just 7 days against the previous 14 days.

Among the top seven cities, besides NCR that saw the maximum annual reduction (by 39 months) in its inventory overhang, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also saw unsold inventory sink 30 months for the first time since 2015, attaining an all-time low of 29 months in 2021.

MMR also recorded the highest sales among all top cities with approx, followed by NCR. In MMR, 76,400 units sold last year, an increase of 72% against 2020. The region now has the second-lowest inventory overhang after Bengaluru.

The southern city of Bengaluru now has the lowest inventory overhang, of 21 months, among the top cities. In 2020, the inventory overhang there stood at 29 months. Hyderabad’s inventory overhang reduced to 30 months in 2021 from 52 months back in 2020. Despite the fact that Hyderabad added the second highest new supply in 2021 after MMR, the current inventory overhang indicates that the market witnessed decent sales in the year.

