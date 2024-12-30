UP eyes higher share in country's exports, to unveil 5-year policy soon: Industry minister Gupta

New Delhi, The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to unveil a five-year export policy to boost its share in the country's overall outward shipments to 7.5 per cent and help the state become a USD 1 trillion economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new export policy for 2025-30 will replace the existing five-year policy.

The state government provides a host of incentives and hand-holds the exporters to push shipments from the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said the state government is working on the 2025-30 export policy, with a focus on enhancing export capabilities to promote overall development.

"The new export policy is being formulated with a target to increase the state's share from 4.71 per cent in 2023-24 to 7.5 per cent. This policy also aims at accelerating economic growth and job creation," Gupta said in an email interview.

The focus on enhancing export capabilities will propel Uttar Pradesh towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, driving revenue and fostering development, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since the state government has adopted export as well as investment-friendly policies, along with continuous development of smooth logistics facilities in the state, hence this will boost the export from the state and contribute significantly to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy," Gupta noted.

During the April-September period of the current financial year, Uttar Pradesh's share in the country's total exports was estimated at 4.89 per cent.

The minister also informed that the state is already providing incentives to exporters under the Marketing Development Assistance, Gateway Port Scheme, and Air Freight Rationalisation plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further said that the upcoming Jewar Airport will enhance connectivity to exporters with overseas destinations. The airport will help in saving time and expenditure on freight charges.

Gupta also said the one-district-one-product scheme has played a pivotal role in creating employment and upskilling traditional artisans engaged in various traditional arts of different districts.

The state government is providing training to upgrade the skills of artisans and toolkits to artisans to enable them to establish their own enterprises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the inception of the scheme, the government has trained 1,33,472 artisans across the state, Gupta said.

The scheme was launched in January 2018 with the objective of promoting the traditional arts and crafts being practised in different districts by identifying district-specific products for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

India's goods and services exports may cross USD 800 billion in 2024-25. It was USD 778 billion in 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}