Upcoming India-EFTA free trade pact to miss carbon tax discussions

This could set a precedent in similar free trade negotiations with the European Union and the UK

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI :The proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association is unlikely to address the issue of carbon tax—a key concern for domestic steelmakers looking to export to Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two trading partners will instead address the issue through a separate pact later, two government officials told Mint.

EFTA and India are likely to sign a free trade pact on Sunday, these officials said. India and EFTA began negotiations for a trade treaty in 2008. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A carbon tax proposed by European countries—the carbon border adjustment mechanism, or CBAM—is perceived to be a trade handicap for Indian steelmakers looking to export steel to the region.

CBAM seeks to levy a carbon tax on imports of iron and steel, aluminium, cement, ceramics, fertilisers, glass, and hydrogen into Europe from January 2026 to protect local manufacturers who pay a carbon tax for the emissions they generate.

The EFTA comprises four non-European Union nations—Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland—and India’s steel exports to these countries are negligible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But the pact with the EFTA could set a precedent in similar trade negotiations with the European Union and the UK, with carbon tax discussions taking a back seat to fast-track the trade agreements.

“India wanted a mention in the FTA but the EFTA group wanted it to be discussed separately… This pattern is likely to be followed for other FTAs too," one of the government officials said. Both of them declined to be identified.

The commerce and steel ministries did not immediately reply to queries on the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian government has been chewing over either securing a full waiver from the carbon tax for non-European Union and non-EFTA countries, or a four-year delay in the start date of the tax for Indian manufacturers.

Indian steel accounted for 30-40% of European steel imports in FY23, totalling 3.5-5 million tonnes, up from 15-20% in FY21, when it stood at 2-3 mt, show data from Icra Ltd.

Under the EU’s carbon control regime that kicks off in 2026, emissions should be reduced by 2.5% in the first year, and cut further every year after that and be eliminated by 2034. Different targets have been set for every year. The current plan is to reduce emissions by 48.5% by 2030. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to analysts, carbon emissions by the top five Indian steel manufacturers stands at 2.5 mt of carbon dioxide per million tonnes of crude steel produced in blast furnaces, which is 9-10% higher than the global average. This is also much worse than the 1.65 mt of CO2 emissions per million tonnes of crude steel produced from electric arc furnaces.

“Unless the carbon footprint of Indian steel mills is brought at par with global standards, it can potentially lead to lower profits and a loss of market share in Europe for domestic producers," said Priyesh Ruparelia, vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

Following India’s 2070 net zero target, domestic steelmakers have sharpened their focus on reducing their carbon footprint to 1.8-1.95 mt of CO2 emissions per million tonnes of crude steel produced over the next decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“While postponement, if any in the (FTA) MoU, would provide additional time to domestic steelmakers to invest in the aforesaid decarbonisation measures and in turn better preparedness to manage the additional tax burden, it would hamper India’s efforts in attaining its net zero target," Ruparelia said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!