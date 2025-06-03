India bulks up its drugs PLI scheme in renewed pushback against Chinese imports
India's pharma sector is at a turning point as the government seeks to strengthen local manufacturing through an upgraded drugs PLI scheme. With a growing market projected to reach $22 billion by 2030, the push for self-sufficiency in bulk drugs that go into manufacturing medicines is critical.
New Delhi: India is looking to give a significant boost to its production-linked incentives for drug manufacturing, particularly in terms of its ambition to reduce the domestic pharmaceutical industry’s dependence on China for its raw materials.
The upgraded PLI scheme will include more molecules used in manufacturing key starting materials (KSMs), drug intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), according to a communication issued on 14 May by the department of pharmaceuticals, which Mint has reviewed.
Details such as allocation, capacity, and incentive ceiling for the upgraded drug PLI scheme are being worked on, adepartment official said, declining to be identified.
Key starting materials and drug intermediates are chemical compounds used to synthesise APIs, or bulk drugs, which are the main components of a drug providing its intended medical effect.
India’s API industry is a crucial segment of its overall pharmaceutical sector, accounting for about 35% of the market, according to Invest India. But the domestic pharmaceutical industry is dependent on imports for 80% of its bulk drug requirement.
This is also because a significant chunk of the domestic production is meant for overseas markets.