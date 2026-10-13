Mint Explainer | Can the government stop merchants from passing on UPI MDR fee?

A proposed 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR)—a fee for accepting digital payments—on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant payments above ₹2,000 was scheduled to begin on 15 October. NPCI is now considering deferring it to January 2027, according to media reports. The charge would be capped at ₹300. For example, a merchant would pay ₹12 on a ₹3,000 purchase at the standard 0.4% rate.