Mint Explainer | Can the government stop merchants from passing on UPI MDR fee?

Salman S.H.
5 min read13 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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A UPI-specific binding direction could clarify merchant obligations, monitoring, complaint handling and refunds, helping ensure that enforcement provides effective consumer redress.
Summary
The finance ministry says merchants cannot pass the charge to customers. But who acts if a shop charges extra for UPI payments, and how can the customer recover the money?

A proposed 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR)—a fee for accepting digital payments—on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant payments above 2,000 was scheduled to begin on 15 October. NPCI is now considering deferring it to January 2027, according to media reports. The charge would be capped at 300. For example, a merchant would pay 12 on a 3,000 purchase at the standard 0.4% rate.

The finance ministry says merchants cannot pass the charge to customers. But lawyers question whether enforcement responsibilities and refunds are clearly defined. Who acts if a shop charges extra for UPI payments, and how can the customer recover the money? Mint explains.

When will the charge take effect?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering requests to postpone the rule, citing concerns during the festival season and implementation uncertainty, Moneycontrol reported. A UPI Steering Committee meeting scheduled for 9 October did not take place, and no decision had been made when the report was published.

On 28 September, the Supreme Court declined to put MDR on hold while seeking responses to a legal challenge.

What has the Supreme Court questioned?

Advocate Anjan Datta’s petition challenges the finance ministry’s 14 September notification, which prohibits banks and payment-system providers from charging payers or recipients using RuPay debit cards or UPI transactions up to 2,000. It argues that the notification removes this statutory safeguard for higher-value UPI payments.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether MDR was a tax or a fee. When the Centre said neither, the bench sought an explanation of its character and legal authority, The Indian Express reported.

Additional solicitor general N. Venkataraman described it as cost-sharing within the payments ecosystem and said the government is "not taking a rupee of this.” The court sought an affidavit and gave respondents four weeks to reply. Its refusal to grant a stay is not a final ruling upholding MDR.

Also Read | Pension regulator seeks MDR relief for NPS payments via UPI

Where does the no-surcharge rule come from?

The finance ministry’s frequently asked questions (FAQs) state that merchants cannot pass MDR on to customers. But enforcement must rest on an underlying legal or contractual obligation, lawyers said.

“The FAQ is an explanation of a framework, not an instrument. It isn't a direction under any statute, and standing alone it binds no merchant,” said Utkarsh Bhatnagar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007—the law governing payment systems—addresses banks and system providers, not ordinary retailers. A merchant charging separately does not automatically fall within it, said Suman Kumar Jha, founding and managing partner at Corp Legex. Enforcement could instead arise through merchant agreements, NPCI rules, applicable RBI directions or consumer law, depending on the circumstances.

Clause 7.5 of NPCI’s 18 September circular requires the institution handling a merchant’s UPI payments to prevent surcharges, said Jitendra Soni, partner at Argus Partners.

“Where an aggregator sits in between, the same restriction must flow through to the merchant. The enforcement chain is therefore fairly simple: the merchant answers to the institution through which it accepts UPI, and that institution, in turn, answers to NPCI,” Soni added.

Is there a protection gap?

“That does not leave a gap in consumer protection,” Soni said. The NPCI restriction applies even where MDR is permitted.

Bhatnagar disagreed. “The merchant's no-pass-through obligation is contractual, not statutory,” he said. “Breach means deboarding, not prosecution. The customer isn't a party to that contract.”

Jha said acquirers can investigate and take corrective action, NPCI can enforce network rules, and RBI can take regulatory action. Consumer authorities may act where the surcharge is unfair or misleading.

Soni nevertheless acknowledged the absence of “a single surcharge-specific process telling customers who will decide their complaint, by when, and how a refund will follow”.

Also Read | Brokerages seek ways to absorb UPI transaction costs

Can merchants call it a convenience fee?

Renaming the charge does not change its nature. The test is whether the customer pays extra for choosing UPI.

“A charge that appears only because the customer chooses UPI is a surcharge, whether the bill calls it a ‘UPI fee’ or a ‘convenience fee’. Nor does advance disclosure cure the problem,” Soni said. A customer’s agreement to pay cannot make a prohibited surcharge permissible, he added.

A genuine convenience fee is different. NPCI’s rules permit such fees when disclosed before the customer selects a payment method and applied consistently across net banking, debit cards, UPI and credit cards, Soni said. A charge imposed regardless of payment method falls into a different category, although it must comply with the rules governing that charge.

Jha similarly distinguished “a genuine service charge applied equally across payment methods” from a fee linked specifically to UPI.

Who acts, and how can customers seek refunds?

The merchant’s acquiring bank or payment aggregator generally has the first operational responsibility, Jha said. Customers should ask the merchant for a refund and preserve the invoice, transaction ID and evidence linking the charge to UPI.

If refused, they can complain through the UPI app and to the merchant’s bank or aggregator, although repayment is not guaranteed, Soni said. The National Consumer Helpline and consumer complaints offer separate routes. The Reserve Bank of India ombudsman may apply where a covered institution breaches a service obligation, subject to the scheme’s conditions, not automatically to every retailer dispute.

Does UPI need a clearer direction?

The RBI’s December 2017 debit-card MDR circular required banks to prevent pass-through, but it cannot automatically apply to UPI.

Jha said Sections 10(2), 18 and 19 of the PSS Act support binding directions. A UPI-specific instrument could clarify prevention, monitoring and complaints. The test is whether enforcement delivers refunds, not merely stops further surcharges.

Also Read | UPI transactions lose pace as MDR looms

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