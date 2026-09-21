What India’s new UPI merchant fee means for the ecosystem

Come 15 October, a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) will apply to UPI merchant payments. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions, person-to-merchant (P2M) payments below ₹2,000, and small vendors receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month will remain exempt. But high-value merchant payments will now generate fee revenue for payment providers.
The move addresses a widening funding gap in UPI infrastructure: the government allocated ₹437 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) against an estimated network operating cost of ₹20,000 crore. However, it has also raised questions over whether fee-sensitive businesses will steer customers towards other payment instruments, whether the benefits will accrue disproportionately to the largest players, and whether the additional revenue is enough to address fraud, server downtime and other infrastructure constraints.