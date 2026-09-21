What India’s new UPI merchant fee means for the ecosystem

howindialives.com
4 min read21 Sep 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Groceries and supermarkets account for 25.8% of P2M transaction volume, with an average ticket size of ₹217.(Reuters)
Summary
The new merchant fee will help fund UPI infrastructure and security, but could also concentrate more revenue among the biggest payment players.

Come 15 October, a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) will apply to UPI merchant payments. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions, person-to-merchant (P2M) payments below 2,000, and small vendors receiving up to 1 lakh a month will remain exempt. But high-value merchant payments will now generate fee revenue for payment providers.

The move addresses a widening funding gap in UPI infrastructure: the government allocated 437 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) against an estimated network operating cost of 20,000 crore. However, it has also raised questions over whether fee-sensitive businesses will steer customers towards other payment instruments, whether the benefits will accrue disproportionately to the largest players, and whether the additional revenue is enough to address fraud, server downtime and other infrastructure constraints.

Market concentration

India's UPI market is already highly concentrated. The top two players, PhonePe and Google Pay, accounted for 78.3% of transactions and 81.8% of transaction value. Paytm was a distant third, with 8.1% of transaction volume, while smaller players including Navi, super.money, BHIM, FamApp and WhatsApp Pay together accounted for less than 10% of volume.

The MDR will create a new revenue stream for the industry. Of the collections, 40% will go to issuing banks, 30% to acquiring banks, 20% to third-party application providers (TPAPs) and 10% to payer banks. Goldman Sachs estimates that the industry’s annual revenue pool could reach 20,600 crore by FY28.

If the current market structure persists, PhonePe and Google Pay would capture most of the TPAP share of that pool. Paytm could benefit both as a payment app and a merchant acquirer, potentially strengthening the position of larger players.

In 2020, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had directed that no single TPAP should process more than 30% of total UPI transaction volumes. The cap has yet to take effect, having faced practical challenges.

Revenue split

The government expects the MDR to have limited impact on everyday UPI usage because it applies only to merchant payments above 2,000. NPCI data shows that more than 95% of P2M transactions fall below that threshold. UPI is increasingly dominated by small-value payments: P2M transactions account for about 63% of total volume, and 86% of them are below 500.

Also Read | Paytm’s UPI windfall faces a reality check from MDR sharing, competition

The average UPI ticket size has also fallen steadily as adoption has widened, from 3,867 in FY17 to 1,525 in FY24. The decline has continued on a monthly basis as consumers increasingly use UPI for smaller purchases.

P2P transfers, which account for roughly 37% of transaction volume and more than 70% of transaction value, remain exempt regardless of amount. Small merchants receiving up to 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes are also exempt.

Together, these provisions leave most consumer and small-business transactions outside the MDR framework. The question is whether the fee on higher-value merchant payments could nonetheless alter consumer behaviour or slow UPI’s growth.

Low-value push


UPI’s growth is increasingly being driven by small retail purchases. NPCI data shows that groceries and supermarkets account for 25.8% of P2M transaction volume, with an average ticket size of just 217.

Fast-food outlets and restaurants account for another 10% of transaction volume, with an average ticket of 122 in 2026. The corresponding figures were 272 and 126 three years earlier. The decline in ticket sizes suggests that UPI adoption is spreading deeper into everyday purchases rather than being driven by larger payments.

It is also unclear whether merchants will assess the new 0.4% MDR against the cost of other payment instruments—typically 1.5%-2.5% for credit cards and up to 0.9% for debit cards—or against the previous zero-MDR regime.

Merchant resistance is already evident. A 16 September LocalCircles survey of 32,796 businesses across 242 districts found that 41% were unwilling to absorb any MDR on UPI transactions above 2,000.

Also Read | Petrol dealers seek exemption from new UPI transaction charges

Fraud surge

The government has said the MDR revenue will help strengthen infrastructure, cybersecurity and fraud prevention across the payments ecosystem.

Fraud has emerged as a key challenge facing the UPI. Finance ministry data shared in the Lok Sabha in March 2026 showed that reported UPI payment fraud rose from 407,000 incidents involving 242 crore in FY22 to 1.63 million involving 1,226.37 crore in FY26, through 15 March.

The increase broadly tracks UPI’s rapid adoption, but it also underscores the need for continued investment in security. The payments industry argues that tackling these threats requires sustained spending. In media interviews, PhonePe chief executive Sameer Nigam said fintech firms and banks had been absorbing the costs of fraud losses, chargebacks and cybersecurity investments while operating in a zero-MDR environment.

The additional revenue could give payment providers greater scope to invest in fraud detection and system security.

Infrastructure investment

UPI is now deeply embedded in small-business operations. In a survey conducted by Artha Global across urban and rural markets last year, 84% of merchants said UPI had a positive impact on their business. The biggest benefits cited were instant settlement into bank accounts (75%–76%), lower dependence on cash (60%), higher customer footfall (54%), and better transaction record-keeping (47%).

But merchants also reported operational challenges. About 60% identified server downtime and transaction failures as the biggest areas needing improvement.

"Although NPCI and banks have made backend improvements, capacity expansion lags behind transaction growth,” the Artha Global report said, adding that under the zero-MDR regime, banks and payment service providers lacked commercial incentives to invest in server upgrades.

The MDR policy earmarks 5% of collections for a Small Merchant Development Fund for merchant onboarding, technical support and digital safety initiatives. More broadly, revenue from higher-value transactions could create greater commercial incentives to strengthen infrastructure, improve fraud detection and simplify dispute resolution.

www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.

Also Read | Zero-MDR gave banks no return on UPI merchant onboarding costs: M. Nagaraju

About the Author

howindialives.com

Howindialives.com is a Delhi-based venture set up by former business journalists to combine public data and technology for decision-making. We cover the entire data chain: collect data; process, interpret and visualize it; and design outputs. We have been a data partner to Mint since 2015, narrating data stories and more.

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