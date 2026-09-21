What India’s new UPI merchant fee means for the ecosystem

The move addresses a widening funding gap in UPI infrastructure: the government allocated ₹437 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) against an estimated network operating cost of ₹20,000 crore. However, it has also raised questions over whether fee-sensitive businesses will steer customers towards other payment instruments, whether the benefits will accrue disproportionately to the largest players, and whether the additional revenue is enough to address fraud, server downtime and other infrastructure constraints.