UPI on Rupay credit cards expected in two months

In June, RBI allowed linking credit cards to the unified payments interface (UPI) system, a move experts had said would test the zero-merchant discount rate (MDR) benefit available to home-grown payments system
MUMBAI: The umbrella entity for retail payments, National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), expects to operationalise linking Rupay credit cards to the unified payments interface (UPI) network in a couple of months, its chief executive Dilip Asbe said on Friday.
“We are talking to BoB Cards, SBI Cards, Axis Bank, and Union Bank of India. We should be in a position to submit our proposal to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in ten days and once we get the approval, we should be able to start in two months," Asbe said at a Bank of Baroda event here.
In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking credit cards to the unified payments interface (UPI) system, a move experts had said would test the zero-merchant discount rate (MDR) benefit available to home-grown payments system. Experts believe that the phenomenal growth in UPI payments has been aided by the zero-MDR regime, a reason why merchants prefer payments through UPI instead of cards.
MDR is the charge paid by the merchant to the bank, card network and the point-of-sale provider for offline transactions and to payment gateways for online purchases. On credit cards, MDR ranges at 2-3% of every transaction value.
“We might to have take care of the smaller merchants and protect them from the MDR while the existing credit card servicing merchants can continue to pay," said Asbe.
Asked about the difference in pricing of UPI and credit cards and how both are going to be synched, RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar had said in June that “going to the pricing structure is jumping the gun" and RBI “will see how it will be priced".
Since January 2020, UPI transactions as well as those through indigenous card network Rupay do not attract MDR charges, a policy the payments industry has repeatedly sought the government to roll back. The lack of MDR, they believe, disincentivises investments in payment infrastructure.