UPI’s proposed 0.4% fee: infrastructure fix or threat to growth?

The 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 marks a shift for a payment system that has remained largely free while seeing rapid adoption across the country.
Person-to-person (P2P) transactions will remain free, as will person-to-merchant (P2M) payments up to ₹2,000 and payments received by small merchants with monthly UPI receipts of up to ₹1 lakh. The change will create a new revenue pool for the payments ecosystem, with dominant UPI apps PhonePe and Google Pay—together accounting for roughly 80% of transactions—positioned to capture a significant share of it.