UPI’s proposed 0.4% fee: infrastructure fix or threat to growth?

Reliability is another pressure point. UPI's growing use among small businesses and vendors has brought benefits such as instant settlement into bank accounts, lower dependence on cash and better record-keeping. But a survey by Artha Global, conducted across urban and rural markets last year, found that about 60% identified server downtime and transaction failures as the biggest areas that need improvement. Artha Global noted that given the zero-MDR regime, banks and payment service providers lacked commercial incentive to invest in upgrades.