UPI’s proposed 0.4% fee: infrastructure fix or threat to growth?

howindialives.com
2 min read19 Sep 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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Finance ministry data shows that only about 4% of person-to-merchant transactions exceed ₹2,000.
Summary
A proposed 0.4% UPI charge on transactions above 2,000 could fund vital infrastructure and security upgrades, but it could also face pushback from merchants and raise concerns over smooth UPI growth.

The 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above 2,000 marks a shift for a payment system that has remained largely free while seeing rapid adoption across the country.

Person-to-person (P2P) transactions will remain free, as will person-to-merchant (P2M) payments up to 2,000 and payments received by small merchants with monthly UPI receipts of up to 1 lakh. The change will create a new revenue pool for the payments ecosystem, with dominant UPI apps PhonePe and Google Pay—together accounting for roughly 80% of transactions—positioned to capture a significant share of it.

The scale of the opportunity is significant. Finance ministry data shows that only about 4% of person-to-merchant transactions exceed 2,000, meaning 96% will remain unaffected. Applying a 0.4% fee to the value of transactions above the threshold would imply roughly 24,000 crore in annual fee revenue.

The move also comes with a trade-off. While the revenue could help fund infrastructure, cybersecurity and fraud prevention, the introduction of MDR could alter merchant and consumer behaviour, potentially slowing UPI's growth or encouraging greater use of cash for higher-value payments.

Also Read | Petrol dealers seek exemption from new UPI transaction charges

Fraud has emerged as a key challenge facing UPI. Data shared by the finance ministry in the Lok Sabha in March 2026 showed that reported UPI payment frauds rose from 407,000 incidents involving 242 crore in fiscal year 2022 (FY22) to 1.63 million involving 1,226.37 crore in FY26 through 15 March. This increase is broadly in line with the rising adoption of UPI, but also makes a case for greater security measures.

Reliability is another pressure point. UPI's growing use among small businesses and vendors has brought benefits such as instant settlement into bank accounts, lower dependence on cash and better record-keeping. But a survey by Artha Global, conducted across urban and rural markets last year, found that about 60% identified server downtime and transaction failures as the biggest areas that need improvement. Artha Global noted that given the zero-MDR regime, banks and payment service providers lacked commercial incentive to invest in upgrades.

However, the decision is facing criticism and merchant resistance. A LocalCircles survey of 32,796 businesses across 242 districts, conducted on 16 September, found that 41% of respondents were unwilling to absorb any MDR on UPI transactions above 2,000.

Also Read | Centre to monitor UPI MDR charges daily from 15 October



While the proposed MDR could fund critical security and infrastructure upgrades to address frequent downtime and fraud, balancing commercial requirements with user retention will be key going forward.

www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.

Also Read | Paytm’s UPI windfall faces a reality check from MDR sharing, competition

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howindialives.com

Howindialives.com is a Delhi-based venture set up by former business journalists to combine public data and technology for decision-making. We cover the entire data chain: collect data; process, interpret and visualize it; and design outputs. We have been a data partner to Mint since 2015, narrating data stories and more.

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