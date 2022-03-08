UPI123Pay: RBI launches new UPI service for feature phones. How to use it1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2022, 01:35 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay. He also launched 24x7 helpline for digital payments – DigiSaathi. UPI on feature phones will help people in rural areas who cannot afford a smartphone.
UPI123Pay
According to a report in PTI, there are an estimated 40 crore mobile phone users who possess feature phones.
'Digisaathi'
