RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay. He also launched 24x7 helpline for digital payments – DigiSaathi. UPI on feature phones will help people in rural areas who cannot afford a smartphone.

  • UPI (unified payments interface) '123PAY' is a three-step method to initiate and execute services for users which will work on simple phones.
  • UPI 123Pay will allow customers to use feature phones for almost all transactions except scan and pay.
  • It doesn't need an internet connection for transactions. Customers have to link their bank account with feature phones to use this facility.
  • Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives.
  • They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments, the RBI said.
  • Such users can initiate payments to friends and family, pay utility bills, recharge the FAST Tags of their vehicles, pay mobile bills and also allow users to check account balances.
  • Customers will also be able to link bank accounts, set or change UPI PINs.

According to a report in PTI, there are an estimated 40 crore mobile phone users who possess feature phones.

  • A 24x7 helpline for digital payments has also been set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
  • The helpline christened 'Digisaathi' will assist the callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via website and chatbot.
  • Users can visit www.digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones for their queries on digital payments and grievances.

