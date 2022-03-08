UPI123Pay: RBI launches new UPI service for feature phones. How to use it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay. He also launched 24x7 helpline for digital payments – DigiSaathi. UPI on feature phones will help people in rural areas who cannot afford a smartphone.

UPI123Pay

UPI (unified payments interface) '123PAY' is a three-step method to initiate and execute services for users which will work on simple phones.

UPI 123Pay will allow customers to use feature phones for almost all transactions except scan and pay.

It doesn't need an internet connection for transactions. Customers have to link their bank account with feature phones to use this facility.

Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives.

They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments, the RBI said.

Such users can initiate payments to friends and family, pay utility bills, recharge the FAST Tags of their vehicles, pay mobile bills and also allow users to check account balances.

Customers will also be able to link bank accounts, set or change UPI PINs. According to a report in PTI, there are an estimated 40 crore mobile phone users who possess feature phones.

A 24x7 helpline for digital payments has also been set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The helpline christened 'Digisaathi' will assist the callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via website and chatbot.

Users can visit www.digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones for their queries on digital payments and grievances.