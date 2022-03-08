UPI123Pay: RBI launches new UPI service for feature phones. How to use it

UPI123Pay: RBI launches new UPI service for feature phones. How to use it1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay. He also launched 24x7 helpline for digital payments – DigiSaathi. UPI on feature phones will help people in rural areas who cannot afford a smartphone.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123Pay. He also launched 24x7 helpline for digital payments – DigiSaathi. UPI on feature phones will help people in rural areas who cannot afford a smartphone.
UPI123Pay
According to a report in PTI, there are an estimated 40 crore mobile phone users who possess feature phones.
'Digisaathi'
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!