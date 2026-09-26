India's urea self-reliance push draws 17 proposals worth ₹2 trillion

Vijay C Roy
3 min read26 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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India's annual urea demand is pegged at around 40 million tonnes, which is growing at about 5% annually.(Mint)
Summary
The proposals, being examined by the department of fertilizers, cover new plants as well as expansions of existing facilities and come under the government’s new National Investment Policy for Urea (Nipu)-2026.

New Delhi: India’s push to cut its heavy dependence on imported urea has drawn investment proposals worth as much as 2.04 trillion, with 17 of them from companies including state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), Kribhco, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, according to two people aware of the development. If cleared, the projects could take about three years to come onstream, said experts.

The proposals, being examined by the department of fertilizers, cover new plants as well as expansions of existing facilities and come under the government’s new National Investment Policy for Urea (Nipu)-2026. If they fructify, the projects could add substantially to domestic capacity at a time when India, the world’s largest urea importer, meets about a quarter of its annual requirement from overseas, leaving fertilizer and food security exposed to global price and supply shocks.

The capital expenditure for a plant with a standard capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is estimated at 10,000–12,000 crore, while brownfield expansion would entail an investment of around 9,000–10,000 crore, taking the potential total to 1.53-2.04 trillion.

"The New Investment Policy for Urea provides a framework for attracting investments in the sector and encouraging the setting up of additional manufacturing capacity. The proposals received by the department are currently at various stages of examination," said the first person cited above.

Also Read | Urea prices have plunged; so why is fertilizer subsidy bill under strain?

The Union Cabinet had in July approved the policy that aims for 10 million tonnes of additional urea production capacity amid a sharp rise in global fertilizer prices triggered by disruptions from the West Asia war.

India's annual urea demand is pegged at around 40 million tonnes, which is growing at about 5% annually. While domestic production meets around 30 million tonnes of this amount, the balance is met through imports. By expanding domestic production, the government aims to lower urea imports, reduce foreign exchange outgo and insulate the country from volatile international markets.

According to experts, every 1 million tonne domestic urea capacity that replaces imports can save around $500 million annually in forex. Moreover, fertilizer subsidy is one of the largest components of the govenrment's support to the agriculture sector.

“This is a positive step in the right direction. Once the projects are approved and achieve financial closure, it could take around three years to commission them. These projects, along with those already approved under the earlier policy and are under various stages of construction, will help reduce India’s dependence on urea imports. They should help meet the country’s fertilizer demand over the next 5-10 years, especially as demand continues to grow,” said Sachchida Nand, a visiting professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier).

Also Read | West Asia war pushes India to new urea suppliers

In response to an email query from Mint, Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd said the company, which had commissioned its first 1.27 mtpa ammonia urea plant about five years ago, plans to double its urea production capacity at its existing manufacturing complex at Panagarh in West Bengal by investing in the second ammonia-urea plant.

"The brownfield project is expected to entail an investment of around 9,000 crore and is targeted for commissioning in 2030, subject to approvals from government bodies," the company said.

Similarly, Hindustan Urvarak said, "HURL is planning to set up a brownfield unit at its existing Gorakhpur complex. Proposed capacity would be similar to the existing unit (1.27 million tonnes per annum) and the project cost is estimated at approximately 9,500-10,000 crore.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals also confirmed it will set up a new unit under the new policy. The proposed facility will be located at its existing Gadepan site in Rajasthan’s Kota district, where the company currently operates three urea manufacturing plants. The proposed capacity will be 1.27 million tonnes per annum.

Email queries sent to the fertilizers department, GAIL (India) Ltd and Kribhco remain unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Why India’s new urea policy matters for fertilizer security

Industry experts said boosting domestic urea output must be complemented by diversified sourcing and stronger global supply partnerships.

“Higher domestic production will help bridge the supply gap. However, alongside boosting domestic capacity, India should also explore joint ventures with countries where it can secure reliable supply chains, particularly for LNG (liquefied natural gas) and other key inputs," said Rudra Prasad Pradhan, professor of international relations, department of humanities and social sciences, BITS Pilani. "This would help diversify supply sources, reduce vulnerability to disruptions and strengthen bilateral partnerships."

The government's fertilizer subsidy bill had topped 2.17 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). And while it had budgeted for 1.77 trillion for this fiscal, the fertilizer department earlier sought a 100% increase to 3.5 trillion amid rising prices due to West Asia crisis. However, these projections moderated following China’s decision to ease export curbs and India’s efforts to build adequate inventories to meet near-term demand.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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