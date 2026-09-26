New Delhi: India’s push to cut its heavy dependence on imported urea has drawn investment proposals worth as much as ₹2.04 trillion, with 17 of them from companies including state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), Kribhco, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, according to two people aware of the development. If cleared, the projects could take about three years to come onstream, said experts.
India's urea self-reliance push draws 17 proposals worth ₹2 trillion
SummaryThe proposals, being examined by the department of fertilizers, cover new plants as well as expansions of existing facilities and come under the government’s new National Investment Policy for Urea (Nipu)-2026.
New Delhi: India’s push to cut its heavy dependence on imported urea has drawn investment proposals worth as much as ₹2.04 trillion, with 17 of them from companies including state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), Kribhco, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, according to two people aware of the development. If cleared, the projects could take about three years to come onstream, said experts.
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Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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