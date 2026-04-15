The war in West Asia has triggered an unlikely crisis for Indian carmakers: a critical shortage of high-purity urea used in the exhaust systems of BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles. To prevent the supply chain from stalling, the union government has now directed Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), India’s sole producer of technical-grade urea (TGU), to ramp up output as imports dry up, three people aware of the development told Mint.
Govt directs India's sole producer of high-purity urea to raise output for automakers
SummaryAs the conflict in West Asia chokes off critical imports, the Centre has ordered Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd to ramp up output to prevent the domestic supply chain from stalling.
The war in West Asia has triggered an unlikely crisis for Indian carmakers: a critical shortage of high-purity urea used in the exhaust systems of BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles. To prevent the supply chain from stalling, the union government has now directed Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), India’s sole producer of technical-grade urea (TGU), to ramp up output as imports dry up, three people aware of the development told Mint.
About the Authors
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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