US bolsters position as world’s top arms exporter

European spending on defense is likely to keep rising. Earlier this month, Germany said it would exempt military spending from its strict fiscal rules. The U.K. and Denmark have also announced plans to spend more on defense, while the European Union has proposed have rallied in recent weeks on news of spending increases. Shares of Britain’s BAE Systems, the region’s largest defense contractor, are up more than a third so far this year. Germany’s Rheinmetall and radar maker Hensoldt are both up more than 80% year to date.