Mint Explainer: Why Indian pharma is spooked by Trump’s latest drug policy
SummaryUS President Donald Trump plans to slash prices of prescription drugs in the country by 30-80%. How will this impact Indian drugmakers, who mostly ship relatively inexpensive generic medicines to the US? Mint explains.
US President Donald Trump has decided to slash the prices of prescription drugs in the country by 59% through an executive order. As per his plan, the US will pay the same price for a prescription drug as the nation that pays the lowest price for that drug anywhere in the world. What does this mean for Indian pharmaceutical companies, which count the US as their largest market?