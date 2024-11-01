U.S. drugmakers are breaking up with their Chinese supply-chain partners
Jared S. Hopkins , Clarence Leong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
SummaryU.S. drugmakers and biotechs have come to rely on Chinese partners. Now, some of them are looking for alternatives as geopolitical tensions rise.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
U.S. drugmakers and biotechs have come to rely on Chinese partners for manufacturing, research and ingredients. Now, some of them are looking for alternatives as geopolitical tensions rise.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less