Washington pushes for a fast-track route for its meat and seafood under India-US bilateral trade agreement
SummaryIndia and the US are on the brink of a transformative bilateral trade agreement aimed at eliminating tariffs on a range of goods, potentially boosting trade from $200 billion to $500 billion by 2030. But first, Washington wants New Delhi to fast-track its foods.
New Delhi: Washington has sought fast-track registration for certain US foods in India as part of discussions for a landmark bilateral trade agreement, which has seen both sides pushing for greater market access to each other.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story