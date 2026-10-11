Mint Explainer | What a green card freeze means for H-1B workers

The US administration has suspended green card processing for Microsoft Corp., Adobe Inc., Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Capgemini SE while it investigates alleged misuse of employment-based immigration programmes. The move could reshape hiring, mobility and offshore delivery models. Mint decodes:
What is the US administration’s order for information technology (IT) workers?
On 8 October, the US Department of Labor suspended new and pending applications under Program Electronic Review Management (PERM), commonly called Permanent Labor Certification, for eight companies: Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant and Capgemini.