The share of million-dollar homes in America just hit an all-time high
SummaryNearly 1 in 10 properties have an estimated value of $1 million or more, an ‘entry point ‘ for some markets.
It was once a price threshold associated only with luxury properties, conjuring images of pools, tennis courts and other high-end amenities. Now, 8.5% of U.S. homes have an estimated value of $1 million or more, a record high, according to a new analysis by brokerage Redfin provided exclusively to The Wall Street Journal.