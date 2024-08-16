The share of million-dollar homes in America just hit an all-time high

Bay Area real-estate agent Rose Hayes, who is listing a $1.05 million two-bedroom condo in an 1800s-era carriage house in the Mission District of San Francisco, said she now assumes that any buyer in the area with a $1 million budget is looking for a condo, since they likely couldn’t afford a single-family home. Anything in the area priced under $1 million is likely to get a lot of attention, and such listings often come with complications, such as existing tenancy agreements that buyers would need to take on, she said.