Trump tariff-hit exporters seek govt sops, eye survival plans
Summary
US President Trump's move to further hike tariff on Indian goods is set to hit India's key export sectors—gems, jewellery, and textiles—which comprise 20% of India’s $86 bn shipments to the world's top economy. Exporters warn of huge losses; industry bodies seek urgent government relief.
India’s top export industries to the US, including gems and jewellery, and apparel, are bracing for a prolonged downturn after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a steep 50% import tariff, effective 28 August.
