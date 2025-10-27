Mint Explainer | The race to break China’s rare earth stranglehold
The US and other nations are looking to diminish China's grip on rare earth minerals through recent agreements. However, challenges remain, including China's vast processing capabilities and restrictions on technology transfers, making it difficult for other countries to compete effectively.
In recent weeks, the US has signed multiple deals to source rare earth minerals. India too has been active as are several other nations. Mint explores the chances the world has to end China’s dominance in rare earth minerals, which have applications in smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles, solar panels, and defence equipment.