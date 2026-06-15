US-Iran peace pact to ease pressure on India’s shipping, logistics sector

Subhash Narayan
3 min read15 Jun 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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Industry leaders anticipate normalization of vessel movement, positively impacting supply chains and benefitting both importers and exporters in the Gulf region.(AFP)
Summary
The proposed US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could ease freight costs, reduce transit delays and restore normal shipping flows for Indian trade.

The proposed US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could provide much-needed relief to India's shipping and logistics sector, which has grappled with weeks of disruption amid the war in West Asia.

The agreement is expected to restore normal maritime traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries nearly a fifth of global oil and gas trade. Industry executives say that could help lower freight costs, ease vessel shortages and reduce delays that have disrupted cargo movement between India and the Gulf.

The potential easing of tensions would also benefit Indian importers dependent on crude oil, LNG, fertilizer feedstock and industrial raw materials from the region, while exporters could gain from smoother container movement and lower logistics costs.

Route relief

An end to hostilities and the lifting of restrictions on vessel movement through the Strait are expected to lower war-risk insurance premiums, vessel charter rates and fuel costs, all of which surged during the war.

Also Read | India preps for BS VII emission norm rollout in 2030

Shipping through Hormuz had been severely disrupted, forcing shipowners to delay sailings, reroute cargo and absorb sharply higher operating expenses.

Exporters, too, stand to benefit as congestion eases and container movement normalizes after weeks of disruption that left thousands of containers stranded across ports and transshipment hubs.

“The deal could be a game changer for the shipping and logistics sector as it would normalize vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz. We also expect container freight rates on affected routes, which had risen from about $600-700 per container to over $5,000, to normalize over the next seven to 15 days,” said Dushyant Mulani of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India.

Costs unwind

Container rates had surged after major shipping lines imposed Emergency Conflict Surcharges (ECS) and War Risk Surcharges (WRS) ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 per container on routes linked to West Asia and the Red Sea.

Vessel charter rates also climbed sharply during the conflict, with tanker rates rising more than 200% in some cases to above $350,000 a day, while LNG carrier rates touched nearly $300,000 a day.

Also Read | US-Iran peace deal eases oil risk premium, supply risks persist

Industry participants expect some of these costs to ease if the ceasefire holds and vessel traffic through the Gulf returns to normal.

Fleet movement

“We expect the peace deal to facilitate the movement of around 13 Indian-flagged vessels and nearly 700 Indian seafarers that have remained stranded in the Gulf region since the conflict began. Vessel movement should normalise over the next month. Voyage durations, which had stretched significantly due to rerouting, are also expected to decline, particularly for LPG cargoes that India began sourcing from the US after disruptions in the Persian Gulf,” said Anil Devli, chief executive of the Indian National Shipowners’ Association (INSA).

Industry executives said a sustained ceasefire could further improve vessel availability and reduce transit delays for cargo moving between India and West Asia.

Exporters are also expected to benefit from smoother container movement and lower logistics costs as supply chains gradually stabilize.

“The peace deal still appears fragile, and shipping companies are likely to remain cautious until security conditions in the Gulf stabilize fully,” said an industry executive, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | $100 oil could be here to stay, whatever happens with the peace deal

Policy support

Meanwhile, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has directed major ports under its jurisdiction to normalize operations and facilitate the smooth movement of containers and vessels as trade flows recover.

The government in April launched the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMI Pool) with a sovereign guarantee of 12,980 crore. The mechanism provides continuous maritime insurance coverage for Indian-flagged and Indian-controlled vessels, as well as ships carrying cargo to and from India, particularly during periods of geopolitical disruption.

Industry officials said the pool could play an important role in supporting the resumption of normal shipping operations in the Gulf region.

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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