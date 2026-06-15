US-Iran peace pact to ease pressure on India’s shipping, logistics sector

Fleet movement

“We expect the peace deal to facilitate the movement of around 13 Indian-flagged vessels and nearly 700 Indian seafarers that have remained stranded in the Gulf region since the conflict began. Vessel movement should normalise over the next month. Voyage durations, which had stretched significantly due to rerouting, are also expected to decline, particularly for LPG cargoes that India began sourcing from the US after disruptions in the Persian Gulf,” said Anil Devli, chief executive of the Indian National Shipowners’ Association (INSA).