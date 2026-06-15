US-Iran peace pact to ease pressure on India’s shipping, logistics sector

The proposed US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could provide much-needed relief to India's shipping and logistics sector, which has grappled with weeks of disruption amid the war in West Asia.
The agreement is expected to restore normal maritime traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries nearly a fifth of global oil and gas trade. Industry executives say that could help lower freight costs, ease vessel shortages and reduce delays that have disrupted cargo movement between India and the Gulf.
The potential easing of tensions would also benefit Indian importers dependent on crude oil, LNG, fertilizer feedstock and industrial raw materials from the region, while exporters could gain from smoother container movement and lower logistics costs.