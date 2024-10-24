US businesses ’hesitant’ before 2024 elections, says Federal Reserve

  • While the overall economic picture has changed little since early September, respondents in most Fed districts noted that many businesses were hesitant to invest ahead of the elections, the US central bank said in its 'beige book' survey of economic conditions.

AFP
Published24 Oct 2024, 01:22 AM IST
In the Boston Fed's district, 'contacts saw risks to the overall business climate from uncertainty surrounding the presidential election,' the Fed said. AFP file photo
In the Boston Fed’s district, ’contacts saw risks to the overall business climate from uncertainty surrounding the presidential election,’ the Fed said. AFP file photo

Uncertainty about the upcoming US elections had cooled economic activity across the country, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, noting that many businesses and consumers were pausing major decisions until after Election Day.

US presidential and legislative elections take place on November 5, with Republican former president Donald Trump running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Every seat in the House of Representatives is also up for grabs, along with a third of the seats in the US Senate.

Also Read | Donald Trump is ’unstable’: Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney sound alarm

While the overall economic picture has changed little since early September, respondents in most Fed districts noted that many businesses were hesitant to invest ahead of the elections, the US central bank said in its "beige book" survey of economic conditions.

In the Boston Fed's district, "contacts saw risks to the overall business climate from uncertainty surrounding the presidential election," the Fed said.

The New York Fed reported similar concerns, while noting that hiring had remained subdued, "as businesses remained hesitant to make hiring decisions due to uncertainty surrounding the presidential election."

Several contacts reported that they saw the pre-election uncertainty as normal, and that they expected business activity and consumer confidence to pick up again after November 5.

Also Read | ‘I don’t want a day off,’ Donald Trump doubles down amid health speculations

One textile manufacturer in the Richmond Fed's district said they "expected tepid demand because customers were buying cautiously until the new year due to the 'usual nervous period' ahead of elections."

Overall, "contacts were somewhat more optimistic about the longer-term outlook" despite the uncertainty in the run-up to November 5, the Fed said.

Also Read | Bitcoin bets surge: Traders eye $80,000 high by November amid US elections

US inflation has "continued to moderate with selling prices reportedly increasing at a slight or modest pace in most Districts," the Fed said, adding that, on balance, "employment increased slightly during this reporting period."

2024 Election showdown

Donald Trump is pursuing a historic comeback to the White House after his controversial exit in 2020, facing off against Kamala Harris, whose candidacy symbolizes a meaningful advancement in progress and representation. As the election date approaches on November 5, 2024, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, focusing on key issues that resonate with voters.

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 01:22 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryUS businesses ’hesitant’ before 2024 elections, says Federal Reserve

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.